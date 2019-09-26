‘Lafreniere Live’ fall concert series kicks off tonight

METAIRIE, LA – For the next four Thursdays, visitors to Lafreniere Park can enjoy two hours of free music.

The Lafreniere Live fall concert series will take place on the Al Copeland Meadow Concert Stage, at 3000 Downs Blvd.

The performances will start at 6:30 P.M. and last two hours.

The Top Cats kick off the event this Thursday, Sept. 26.

The schedule is as follows:

October 3 —- Crescent City Soul

October 10 —- Contraflow

October 17 —- Leroux

And on Sunday, October 12, Lafreniere Park is hosting a special National Night Out Against Crime Kick-Off Party. Additional information will be released closer to the event.