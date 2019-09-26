× Lacombe man killed in Deputy involved shooting

LACOMBE, LA.– According to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Spokesperson, Deputies were responded to a home near the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Oak Cove Drive around 9:00 p.m. after a couple filed an order of protective custody for their adult son who was threatening to harm himself, family and law enforcement.

Three deputies arrived at the home and were let in by family members.

They were then confronted by the man, who was now armed with a gun.

Deputies tried to tase the man, but it didn’t work.

That’s when deputies say that the man pointed the gun at them.

At that time, at least one deputy opened fire on the man, killing him.

All tree deputies are now on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.