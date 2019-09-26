× Kylie Jenner hospitalized and ‘heartbroken’ to miss cosmetics launch

An ill Kylie Jenner is going to have to skip an event she’s been looking forward to.

A rep for the reality star/makeup mogul confirmed to CNN that she has been hospitalized in Los Angeles for an undisclosed illness and is doing well under a doctor’s care.

But not well enough to attend the launch of the Kylie x Balmain makeup collection at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week event on Friday.

Jenner tweeted a note Wednesday explaining that she had been preparing to travel for the launch, which she worked on with designer and Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

“Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel,” Jenner wrote in the note. “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for this event, will help me be there in spirit.”

Jenner owns 100% of her popular cosmetics company.

Last July there was backlash after the then 20-year-old was touted on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Women Billionaires” cover as the “youngest-ever self-made billionaire.”