Friday night, Love in the Garden presented by NOMA

NEW ORLEANS – NOMA’s annual fall soiree in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden will be held this Friday.

For the first time, the LOVE in the Garden Patron Party will take place in the Besthoff Sculpture Garden expansion.

Kicking off the evening at 6:30 P.M., Patron Party guests will enjoy entertainment by the NOCCA Trio, with a special appearance by the 610 Stompers presented by Sazerac Company.

The Patron Party is followed by the Garden Party from 8 P.M. to midnight, with entertainment by Nola Dukes.

On September 27, join in for a night of dining and dancing under the stars and oaks, in the Besthoff Sculpture Garden.

Tickets for the Patron Party start at $150.

Tickets for the Garden Party start at $100.

LOVE is a NOMA fundraiser. Should a ticket holder be unable to attend, your purchase should be considered a donation.

There is also no refund due to weather and other unforeseen conditions. LOVE is a rain or shine event.