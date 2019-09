Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The New Orleans Museum of Art is hosting its annual gala called, "Love in The Garden."

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to check out the new sculptures in the New Orleans Museum of Art's Sydney & Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden in City Park.

"Love In the Garden" is Friday, September 27th in the sculpture garden. The patron party starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Garden party at 8 p.m.

