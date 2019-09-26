× Employee hit with car after suspect used kids to steal from store, police say

Click here for updates on this story

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) — Police are looking for the woman who allegedly ran over an employee with her car in a West County store parking lot after using her kids to steal from the store Wednesday night.

The suspect entered the Menards at 14161 Manchester Road before 8 p.m. Wednesday with five children. Police said the group walked throughout the store and loaded a shopping cart full of goods. One of the kids then allegedly pushed the shopping cart out of the store and towards a white vehicle in the parking lot without paying.

Employees and a citizen tried contacting the female suspect in the parking lot following the apparent theft. The suspect saw a citizen take a photo of her vehicle, assaulted him and took his cell phone, according to police.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the suspect then got into her vehicle and drove towards a female employee who was on the parking lot, striking her. The suspect then drove from the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, the 49-year-old employee that was hit with the suspect’s car was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment. She reportedly suffered a head injury. As of Thursday morning, police said she was in critical, but stable condition at the hospital.