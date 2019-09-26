Costume donations will be accepted at all WICKED screenings

NEW ORLEANS – Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans partners with ‘WEEN DREAM for Halloween costume donation drive.

Show attendees are encouraged to donate children’s Halloween costumes to underprivileged youth.

Just in time for Halloween, Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans will host a special Halloween costume donation drive as part of WICKED’s three-week engagement at the Saenger Theatre, from Oct. 2-20.

‘WEEN DREAM is an organization that gives free costumes to children in need across America.

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans is encouraging theatre guests to donate new or gently-used children’s costumes as well as costume pieces and accessories.

The following is a list of costumes, costume items and accessories that can be donated:

Superheroes and villains

Professions

Disney princesses and characters

Television characters

Movie characters

Sci-fi and fantasy

Classic Halloween characters

Animals

Masks

Find a more detailed list of requested costumes as well as a list of “Please Send and Please Do Not Send” items here.

Donation drops will be located throughout the Saenger Theatre the three weeks WICKED will be in New Orleans.

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, WICKED is offered as a season option for the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

Tickets for WICKED start at $49 and can be purchased here.