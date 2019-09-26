Correctional Center Cadet arrested for providing drugs to inmates

BATON ROUGE – A crackdown on contraband at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has landed a former prison cadet in jail.

Tuesday night, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center investigators found drugs meant for prisoners in the vehicle of 29-year-old Adrian T. King, of Bogalusa.

A search of King’s vehicle turned up .10 ounces of marijuana.

St. Gabriel Police booked King into the Iberville Parish Prison on one count of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and one count of malfeasance in office.

King had been a corrections cadet at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since October 29, 2018.

The Department is ending his employment based on the fact that he is a probationary employee.

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center investigators will continue working with the St. Gabriel Police Department on this investigation.