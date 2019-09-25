Saints rallying behind Bridgewater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- Teddy Bridgewater got his first win as the Saints starting quarterback last Sunday, and knows the more game action he can get, the more he's hoping to excel.

"Experience is life's best philosopher," Bridgewater said. "The more you can get that experience in game-like atmospheres I think the more you can learn from those situations and try to improve your game."

In addition to crediting his teammates, saying he knows he's not out there by himself, Bridgewater gave props to Payton and company too, for putting them all in a position to succeed.

"The thing with this coaching staff, they're great for a reason," Bridgewater said. "This offense has had success for a reason. They're able to call plays and do things that whoever's in there does well. They love for us to just play to our strengths. So this past week we were able to do some things that I'm comfortable doing and we had success and we came out with the win."

And rallying behind their new starter is easier with a strong, close-knit locker room.

"We have a bunch of pros and guys who respect everyone in this locker room," Bridgewater said. "They're open and we accept everyone and whoever's in there we just expect them to step in and respect whoever's out there because we know how tough this game is to play."

"Just authentically we feel like we have a great group of players," said Saints punter Thomas Morstead. "We have a good team. We have a good, cohesive group of players that care about each other and that are not only talented but that are smart, tough and so I didn't sense any change in mindset."