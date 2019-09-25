Metairie man arrested for death of infant

METAIRIE, LA – The suspect will be charged with one count of first degree murder in a previously unreported homicide that occurred earlier this week.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced the arrest of 23-year-old Noe Martinez-Flores, of Metairie.

Martinez-Flores is accused of killing a five-month-old infant who was initially hospitalized on September 18, and ultimately succumbed to his injuries on September 21.

On September 18, JPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Aurora Avenue in Metairie after a 911 call was received in reference to an unresponsive infant.

Deputies transported the infant to a local hospital while performing CPR. After the infant was stabilized, he was transported to a different local hospital to receive specialized care.

On September 19, the hospital notified JPSO that the child was suffering from injuries consistent with what is commonly referred to as “shaken baby syndrome”. That is when the Investigations Bureau was notified and an investigation began.

On September 21, the hospital notified the Sheriff’s Office that the child had succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy was conducted on September 23. Following autopsy, the child’s manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Interviews were conducted of the child’s parent and other occupants of the house at the time of the child’s injury.

Through the investigation, Martinez-Flores was determined to be responsible for the child’s injuries, and an arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Martinez-Flores is the boyfriend of the child’s mother.