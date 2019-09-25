Low down and Dirty Coast crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Dirty Coast has some of the coolest New Orleans merch in the city. But the company also contributes to help those in need. When people were recovering from floods in the Baton Rouge area or the California wildfires, Dirty Coast sold merchandise to donate to the causes.

Now Dirty Coast needs a little help. A theft at the store Lower Garden District location is the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The store's surveillance video shows what happened. Two suspects approach the door and go inside with assistance from a store worker. Seconds later, at least one of the pair is seen through a window grabbing merchandise. The clip ends with the pair running out the door with the worker chasing after them.

According to the Dirty Coast owner, thieves took some custom shirts that were created for a fashion show to benefit the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people responsible for the theft, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.