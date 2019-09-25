Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ready-to-Drink Protein Drinks!

Get the Skinny: Protein Drinks and Powders

Protein helps us stay fuller longer, and ready-to-drink protein drinks can be so convenient when we’re on the run. New options show up on shelves practically weekly, including a host of refrigerated grab-and-go drinks with a clean, all-natural list of ingredients.  As always, though, some can be loaded with more sugar than protein, so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly has the best & worst of refrigerated grab-and-go protein drinks on store shelves.

 

LOVE IT!

 

ICONIC:  130 calories – 8 grams carbs – 3 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

All natural; No artificial sweeteners (sweetened with agave, stevia, and monkfruit); Grass-fed milk protein

 

Orgain Clean Protein Shake: 140 calories – 10 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

All natural; No artificial sweeteners (sweetened with agave, stevia, and monkfruit); Grass-fed milk protein

 

OWYN Plant-Based Protein Drink: 180 calories – 12 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

All natural; No artificial sweeteners (sweetened with monkfruit); pea protein, pumpkin seed protein, greens blend.

 

KOIA Plant Powered Nutrition: 190 calories – 8 grams fat – 13 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar – 18 grams protein

Almond milk, protein blend of brown rice, pea and chickpea protein, added fiber. Cane sugar, monk fruit extract

 

KOIA ‘keto’ Protein Drink: 210 calories – 15 grams fat – 10 grams carbs – 3 grams sugar – 12 grams protein

Coconut milk, protein blend of brown rice, pea and chickpea protein, added MCT oil + fiber. Monk fruit extract

 

WellWell Protein – e.g. Dark Cacao

190 calories – 8 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar – 16 grams protein

Coconut cream, pea protein, almond milk, monkfruit, cane sugar

 

Rebbl Plant Protein Elixirs  – lower sugar, e.g. Hazelnut Chocolate Protein

260 calories – 16 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar – 16 grams protein

Organic coconut milk, pea protein + sunflower protein, organic coconut sugar, stevia

 

 

LIKE IT!

SUGAR HIGHER THAN “LOVE IT” OPTIONS

 

Oikos Yogurt Drink: 110 calories – 17 grams carbs – 11 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Cultured nonfat milk with added chicory root fiber; sweetened with stevia

 

Oikos Pro Fuel Caffeinated Dairy Protein Drink: 190 calories – 19 grams carb – 19 grams sugar (6 grams added sugar) – 25 grams protein

 

Rebbl Plant Protein Elixirs  – medium sugar, e.g. Dark Chocolate Protein

230 calories – 22 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar – 16 grams protein

Organic coconut milk, banana, pea protein + sunflower protein, organic coconut sugar, stevia

 

HATE IT!

 

Rebbl Plant Protein Elixirs with more sugar than protein – e.g. Banana Nut Protein

260 calories – 23 grams carbs – 17 grams sugar – 12 grams protein

Organic coconut milk, banana, pea protein + sunflower protein, brazil nuts, dates, stevia

Exception: Athletes + others who can use the extra sugary carbs

 

Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus: 240 calories – 32 grams carbs – 28 grams sugar (18 added sugar) – 22 grams protein

Reduced fat milk with added soy and whey protein, sweetened with cane sugar and monkfruit

 

Naked Juice Protein Shakes – 390 calories – 42 grams carbs – 51 grams sugar – 30 grams protein

Apple juice, banana puree, orange juice, pineapple juice, soy protein isolate, whey protein concentrate

 

