Get the Skinny on 5 Top Probiotic-Rich Foods

Probiotics are linked to a host of health benefits, from improving our skin to boosting mood to weight loss. And while yogurt is usually the first food we think of, plenty of other foods are super-rich in probiotics, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on 6 products that are loaded with health-boosting probiotics.

Benefits of probiotics include:

Improved blood sugar control

Lower levels of stress hormone cortisol

Reduced inflammation

Boost immune system

Improve gastrointestinal & digestive health

Reduce incidence of urinary tract infections & yeast infections

Improve skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea

Greek Yogurt like Fage 2% plain Greek Yogurt

Per 7-oz carton: 140 calories – 6 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

Ingredients: Grade A Pasteurized Skimmed Milk and Cream, Live Active Yogurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei).

Fermented Veggies like Sauerkraut or vegetables like Lemon Ginger Carrots by Barrel Creek Provisions

Per serving: 5 calories – <1 gram sugar

Ingredients: Carrots, water, sea salt, lemon, ginger root

GoodBelly Probiotic Shot – original, no sugar added

Per shot: Just 30 calories and 3 grams sugar

Blend of 13% fruit juice + oat flour + probiotic culture + stevia

Live active culture: Lactobacillus Plantarum

Kefir – no sugar added, such as Wallaby Organic Kefir

Per cup: 110 calories – 12 grams carb – 8 grams sugar – 8 grams protein

Ingredients: cultured pasteurized lowfat organic milk with 12 different types of live, active cultures

Kombucha, such as Big Easy Bucha

Per 8-ounce serving: 30 calories – 8 grams carb – 6 grams sugar – 0 grams protein

Ingredients include purified water, organic black and green tea, organic cane sugar, kombucha cultures

Other naturally probiotic-rich foods include miso, buttermilk, sauerkraut, and kimchi.

