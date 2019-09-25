Get the Skinny on 5 Top Probiotic-Rich Foods
Probiotics are linked to a host of health benefits, from improving our skin to boosting mood to weight loss. And while yogurt is usually the first food we think of, plenty of other foods are super-rich in probiotics, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on 6 products that are loaded with health-boosting probiotics.
Benefits of probiotics include:
- Improved blood sugar control
- Lower levels of stress hormone cortisol
- Reduced inflammation
- Boost immune system
- Improve gastrointestinal & digestive health
- Reduce incidence of urinary tract infections & yeast infections
- Improve skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea
Greek Yogurt like Fage 2% plain Greek Yogurt
- Per 7-oz carton: 140 calories – 6 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 20 grams protein
- Ingredients: Grade A Pasteurized Skimmed Milk and Cream, Live Active Yogurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei).
Fermented Veggies like Sauerkraut or vegetables like Lemon Ginger Carrots by Barrel Creek Provisions
- Per serving: 5 calories – <1 gram sugar
- Ingredients: Carrots, water, sea salt, lemon, ginger root
GoodBelly Probiotic Shot – original, no sugar added
- Per shot: Just 30 calories and 3 grams sugar
- Blend of 13% fruit juice + oat flour + probiotic culture + stevia
- Live active culture: Lactobacillus Plantarum
Kefir – no sugar added, such as Wallaby Organic Kefir
- Per cup: 110 calories – 12 grams carb – 8 grams sugar – 8 grams protein
- Ingredients: cultured pasteurized lowfat organic milk with 12 different types of live, active cultures
Kombucha, such as Big Easy Bucha
- Per 8-ounce serving: 30 calories – 8 grams carb – 6 grams sugar – 0 grams protein
- Ingredients include purified water, organic black and green tea, organic cane sugar, kombucha cultures
Other naturally probiotic-rich foods include miso, buttermilk, sauerkraut, and kimchi.
