Cassidy issues response to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement to address the transcript regarding Ukraine and the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry:

“Democrats started an impeachment process before they knew the facts. Nothing in the transcript supports Democrats’ accusation that there was a quid pro quo. But there is a harm to this. Instead of talking about how to lower the price of medication, what to do about surprise medical billing, or getting better pay for our men and women in the military, we’re going to be speaking about this,” said Dr. Cassidy.