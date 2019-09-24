WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is stepping down: reports

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is stepping down amid the the company’s disastrous attempt to go public, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported Tuesday.

Neumann had been criticized for his outsize power at the company he founded and numerous potential conflicts of interest.

The move comes after reports that some board members wanted to oust Neumann as CEO just days after the company announced that it would delay its Wall Street debut.

Neumann will reportedly stay on as non-executive chairman

When the We Company filed its IPO paperwork in August, it set off a wave of criticism centered on everything from the company’s staggering losses and the lack of a woman on its board to the unchecked power of its CEO.

In revised paperwork earlier this month, the company made a number of changes in a bid to appease investors. Those included the ability of the board to remove its chief executive officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for more…