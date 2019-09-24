Teenager arrested for Friday night shooting that killed one, and injured 5

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has made an arrest in connection with the Friday night shooting that claimed the life of a local teenager.

The NOPD arrested 18-year-old Dijon Dixon, and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened at the intersection of City Park Avenue and Canal Boulevard, around 10 P.M. Friday night.

Of the six victims, five were teenage males ranging in age from 15 to 17, including the deceased victim, while the remaining victim was identified as an adult male.

“From 10:30 p.m. Friday, through Monday afternoon, our investigators from the Homicide Unit, Third District, and many others, worked around the clock to gather overwhelming evidence that identified the accused perpetrator of this senseless act of violence,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

“Good police work continues to lead to good results,” Ferguson said.

“The number of murders in New Orleans is down 28 percent from the same point in 2018 and down 29 percent compared to 2017.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at

504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

29.982154 -90.110746