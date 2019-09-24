New Orleans teenager sentenced to 10 years for string of carjackings

NEW ORLEANS – The suspect pleaded guilty earlier in the year, and on Tuesday, he was sentenced.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office says 19-year-old Kentrell Lockett pleaded guilty in June to eight crimes, including three counts of carjacking, two counts of motor vehicle theft, and single counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, felony illegal possession of stolen things and a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of stolen things. He faced a state prison term of 2 to 20 years on each carjacking count.

Criminal District Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson imposed concurrent 10-year sentences for the carjacking and aggravated assault with a firearm convictions.

The judge imposed 5-year terms for the other felony convictions, also to be served concurrently to the 10-year sentence.

Lockett pleaded guilty to carjacking victims in the 6000 block of Painters Street on May 14, 2018; the 4700 block of Music Street on April 15, 2019; and in the 3700 block of Clematis Street on April 21, 2019. In two of the incidents, Lockett commandeered vehicles with the drivers’ children still inside.

In the 2018 incident, Lockett removed an infant in a car seat and left the child on the sidewalk before speeding off.

In the April 15 carjacking this year, Lockett stole a woman’s car with two children inside when she entered a convenience store. He stopped and ordered the children out of the car by threatening to shoot them if they did not comply.

In Lockett’s final carjacking six days later, he accepted a woman’s offer of a ride after appearing thirsty and in distress. Once inside her car, Lockett choked the woman before ordering her out of her vehicle and driving away.

“This dangerous teen offender was becoming more violent and brazen as his crimes progressed,” Cannizzaro said. “I’m thankful New Orleans police were able to stop him before someone was seriously injured or killed. I hope the judge will be proven correct in her decision not to impose a stiffer sentence, and that this defendant will truly avail himself of the opportunity to rehabilitate before returning to our community.”