MSY Airport to hold full-scale, emergency exercise, using fire and smoke on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will hold its tri-annual full-scale emergency exercise this Wednesday, Sept. 25.

This emergency exercise will test the ability of the Airport, its stakeholders and surrounding mutual-aid agencies to respond to an emergency incident at the Airport.

The training exercise is not open to the public.

During this critical training session, the Airport and mutual-aid agencies will simulate an emergency scenario in a controlled environment.

This mandatory Federal Aviation Administration exercise is done every three years and is designed to test the effectiveness of the response plans and procedures of the Airport and participating agencies.

Local fire departments, police units, and emergency medical service units are among the participants in the exercise. During this event, the Airport’s Emergency Operation Center will be activated.

The exercise will take place on the west side of the airfield and may include open fire and smoke. The public should not be concerned with the fire, smoke or number of emergency response vehicles that will be at the airport as it is part of the exercise.