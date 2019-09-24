Family of Captain Vincent N. Liberto Jr. releases statement

The family of Captain Vincent N. Liberto Jr. has released a second statement.

“We, the family of Captain Vincent N. Liberto Jr., continue to be incredibly appreciative of the overwhelming love and support which we have received from the many local, regional, and national organizations. The gracious outreach has been overflowingly tremendous. We are so very grateful for everyone’s thoughtfulness and kindness. We know Vinnie is looking down upon us with a huge smile.

For now, we are requesting that everyone please continue to respect our privacy as we finalize the plans for this Friday’s Memorial Ceremony to celebrate his honorable life. May God bless America, our military forces serving overseas and all of our Law Enforcement Officers. Semper Fidelis!”

For those who wish to send flowers for Captain Liberto’s Memorial on Friday, please send to the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Dr, Mandeville, LA 70448. Or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Vincent Liberto Jr Fund” at Resource Bank, or the “Vincent Liberto Jr Memorial Fund” at Hancock Whitney Bank.

Arrangements by Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St. New Orleans, LA 70119.

Condolences may be left here.