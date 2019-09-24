Bond set for accused killer of Mandeville police officer

COVINGTON, LA — Bond has been set for the man accused of shooting two Mandeville police officers, killing one of them.

21-year-old Mark Spicer is booked with charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated flight from an officer.

During a Tuesday morning hearing, Spicer appeared via closed circuit television before Commissioner Dan Foil. The technology allows inmates in the St. Tammany Parish Jail to make routine court appearances without leaving the jail.

Foil denied bond for Spicer on the murder charge. He also ordered Spicer be held on a $150,000 bond for the attempted murder charge, $5,000 for the firearms charge, and $10,000 for the aggravated flight charge.

While the no bond decision on the murder charge will keep Spicer behind bars, prosecutors with the Saint Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office requested the commissioner to revisit the bond amounts on the other charges but were told to file a motion.

Spicer is accused of shooting and killing veteran Mandeville Police Department Captain Vincent Liberto during a chase on Friday. Another officer was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Funeral services for Liberto are set for this Friday at the Castine Center. Visitation begins at 9:00 that morning with the funeral to follow at noon.

Spicer’s mother and sister attended Tuesday morning’s bond hearing, often crying as they watch the suspect appear while wearing one of the parish’s gray inmate striped shirts on the monitor. Spicer said very little, mostly nodding to the commissioner’s questions.

After court, two sheriff’s deputies escorted Spicer’s mother and sister to their car while accompanied by public defender John Lindner. None had any comment for reporters.