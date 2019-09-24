× 9/11 Organization to pay off mortgage on the family home of fallen Mandeville Police Captain

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a fallen 9/11 FDNY firefighter, announced that it will be paying off the mortgage on the family home of Mandeville Police Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr.

Captain Liberto lost his life after he was shot and killed by a suspect following a high-speed chase on September 20, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Tracey, and their seven children, several of which followed in their father’s footsteps and are current law enforcement officers or serving in the military.

In speaking with Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said, “This is a huge relief to his wife. Tracy said her husband took care of all of these things, and this news came as a huge relief.”

The 58-year-old dedicated his entire life to serving his country and community. He was a decorated U.S Marine combat veteran and a leader in the Mandeville Police Department, with over 25 years on the force.

“This is a man who served his country for a decade, and protected his community for nearly three more. He is a superhero who set an example of service to others, which lives on in his children, who carry on his legacy of service. I hope this gift lets the family know his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is asking all Americans to join its mission by going to Tunnel2Towers.org and donating just $11 per month. This monthly donation allows the Foundation to immediately step in when tragedy strikes to support the families of our nation’s heroes who keep us safe at home and abroad.

For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.