Welcome to fall! Sort of

Fall arrived Monday morning with a hint of cooler air across the area. We are still waiting for that first fall airmass to arrive though and it doesn't look likely anytime soon.

A stacked ridge of high pressure, meaning surface up through the atmosphere, is in place over the southeast. This will keep things mostly clear and dry the next few days. It also prevents any cold front from moving in.

Because of that expect sunny and warm to hot afternoons with mild but pleasant nights.

In the tropics we are watching Karen, who may eventually turn west to get closer to the east coast.