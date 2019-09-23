× Teenager killed and five others injured in possible drive-by shooting

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday night, gunshots rang out at the intersection of City Park Avenue and Canal Boulevard.

Upon arrival, NOPD officers discovered a gruesome scene.

Five victims were wounded by gunfire, and one victim was killed.

Officials identified the deceased as 17-year-old Cornelius Smith.

Four of the victims were transported via EMS and one victim was treated at the scene.

The injured were identified as three 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, and a 21-year-old man. Special Statement from IHSNO Head of School Sean Wilson: “All of us at International High School of New Orleans are deeply saddened by the loss of our student and friend Cornelius Smith. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this unfortunate event. IHNSO will have grief counselors available this week to help our students cope with this tragedy.” This is an active investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.

29.981831 -90.111323