NEW ORLEANS - Nothing sounds more like New Orleans than the sound of somebody singing.

And that's why WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild BIll Wood traveled to the Smoothie King Center.

That's where a convention-full of quartets is making really beautiful music.

It's the Sweet Adelines International 73rd Annual Convention and Competition.

The best barbershop quartets on Earth are right here.

Going for the gold.

About the be crowned the best.

Oh yea, these barbershop quartets are all women.