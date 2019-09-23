Senator Cassidy gives speech honoring fallen Mandeville police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senator Cassidy’s senate floor speech honoring the life of Mandeville police officer Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr., who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Captain Liberto was a highly decorated and respected law enforcement officer, known across the entire country. Captain Liberto graduated from Brother Martin High School in 1979, and after graduation joined the United States Marine Corps. Captain Liberto was honorably discharged as a sergeant, after serving his country for over 10 years. Captain Liberto joined that Mandeville Police Department in January of 1994. He climbed through the ranks and earned multiple prestigious awards during his years of service, including Officer of the Year. Captain Liberto was a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy, and was also a polygraphist.

Captain Liberto leaves behind a loving wife and seven children. Several of his children are active law enforcement officers and military. Captain Liberto was 58 years old.

Statement from the family: