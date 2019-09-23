‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ going on tour – Will premiere in New Orleans in November 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans announced that the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will premiere in New Orleans in November 2020 as a part of the 2020-2021 Broadway in New Orleans Season at the Saenger Theatre.

“After ten years in development, the fantastic response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York is mind blowing,” said producer Carmen Pavlovic, and continued, “We’re keen to share the enthusiasm for Moulin Rouge! The Musical across the country. It’s thrilling that a second company will be going out to audiences across North America just one year after the Broadway opening.”

Released by 20th Century Fox, “Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!” premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and — above all — love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

“Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful,” raves Ben Brantley of The New York Times. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre,” says Johnny Oleksinski of the NY Post. And Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly concludes that “it’s easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years.”

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical original Broadway Cast Album, which debuted #1 on Billboard’s Cast Albums Chart, is now available at all digital and streaming providers by Baz Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. Click here to listen to the album. A physical edition of the album will be made available on October 25, 2019.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 18 years ago.

To join the waitlist for the 2020-2021 Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans Subscribers, visit www.BroadwayinNewOrleans.com.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Global Creatures (Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM) serves as Lead Producer and Bill Damaschke is the executive producer. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre where it opened to rave reviews on July 25, 2019 (previews began June 27).