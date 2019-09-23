Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Mandeville Police Captain

MANDEVILLE, LA – The funeral services for Mandeville Police Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr. have been set.

Funeral services will be held at the Castine Center (63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville, Louisiana) on Friday, September 27, at 12:00 noon.

The funeral is open to the public.

Visitation at the Castine Center will begin at 9:00 A.M., until funeral time.

A police procession will follow the funeral services.

Interment at the Saint Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden (450 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, Louisiana) will begin after the police procession arrives, with full military honors.

The time of the graveside services is extremely tentative, as it is unknown how long the funeral services will last, as well as the police procession.

The route of the funeral procession is still being finalized, and will be released later this week.

Statement from the family:

The family of Captain Vincent N. Liberto Jr. is very appreciative of the enormous outpouring of love and support since Friday, 20 September 2019. There is no doubt that Vince, and so many others, cheered the Saints on to victory yesterday from Heaven! We are requesting that everyone please respect our privacy as we move forward and prepare for this Friday’s Memorial Ceremony to celebrate his honorable life.

Captain Liberto was a highly decorated and respected law enforcement officer, known across the entire country. Captain Liberto graduated from Brother Martin High School in 1979, and after graduation joined the United States Marine Corps. Captain Liberto was honorably discharged as a sergeant, after serving his country for over 10 years. Captain Liberto joined that Mandeville Police Department in January of 1994. He climbed through the ranks and earned multiple prestigious awards during his years of service, including Officer of the Year. Captain Liberto was a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy, and was also a polygraphist.

Captain Liberto leaves behind a loving wife and seven children. Several of his children are active law enforcement officers and military. Captain Liberto was 58 years old.