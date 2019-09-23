100th Birthday Party for special Veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La.-- Every week on on "Three Cheers For" segment, we feature an extraordinary person in our community.

This week our "Three Cheers" goes to World War II Army Air Force Veteran Sergeant Major Earl Forstall.

We're cheering for Forstall because he recently celebrated his 100th birthday at Humana's Neighborhood Center in Metairie this past week.

More than 40 members of the community came out to celebrate this Bronze Star Medal recipient. They sang "Happy Birthday" to him and a group of his friends did a special Zumba performance that they coordinated to a World War II song.

Happy 100th Birthday Mr. Forstall and thank you for your dedicated service to our country!