Saintly effort: Bridgewater, Kamara, defense, special teams shine in win at Seattle

The Saints, at least for one week, answered the question as to whether they can win without injured starting quarterback Drew Brees.

Teddy Bridgewater started and completed 19 of 27 passes, 2 for touchdowns in a 33-27 win over Seattle. The Saints led 33-14 in the fourth quarter before Seattle tacked on two late scores. The Seahawks scored on the final play of the game.

Bridgewater threw TD passes of 29 yards to Alvin Kamara and 1 yard to Michael Thomas.

Head coach Sean Payton was asked about the Saints winning their first game ever without an injured Drew Brees?

The Saints jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 53 yard punt return for a TD by Deonte Harris. New Orleans also scored defensively. Eli Apple stripped the ball from the arms of Seattle running back Chris Carson. Vonn Bell returned the fumble 33 yards for a touchdown to give the Saints the lead for good 13-7.

Alvin Kamara also had a 1 yard touchdown run. He had 169 yards from scrimmage.

The Saints 2-1, host Dallas Sunday night.