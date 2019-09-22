× Bridgewater after Saints victory in Seattle: I am a winner

Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, playing in his most meaningful game after suffering a serious knee injury, completed 19 of 27 passes in a 33-27 win at Seattle.

Bridgewater threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. The Saints won for the first time when Drew Brees was injured.

Bridgewater had thrown 55 passes in NFL regular season games since a serious knee injury he suffered as Minnesota’s starting quarterback before the start of the 2016 season. He tossed his hat in delight after the win over the Seahawks. He explained why.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints convinced Bridgewater to stay as the club's backup to Drew Brees with a one year contract worth more than $7 million, all guaranteed.