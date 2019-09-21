Shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt at Mid-City intersection

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department reports that six people were shot at the corner of Canal Blvd. and City Park Ave. Friday night. One of the victims died at the scene.

Police say that the attack happened at about 10:30 at night. Five of the six people who were shot, including the person who was killed, were between the ages of 15 to 17. The sixth victim, one of the injured survivors, is described as an adult male by police.

As of Friday night, police were not reporting any arrests or motive for the attack. They said that detectives were working to determine the events and circumstances surrounding the crime.

Anyone with information that could help police should call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.