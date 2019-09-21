Accused cop killer booked Saturday on list of charges

COVINGTON, LA — The man accused of shooting two Mandeville police officers, killing one of them, was officially booked Saturday morning, according to Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office records.

21-year-old Mark Spicer was booked with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Spicer has yet to go before a judge for a bond hearing, but the murder charge will all but eliminate the possibility that Spicer will be given any bond at all, much less one he can afford.

Friday afternoon, veteran Mandeville police officer Captain Vincent Liberto was shot and killed while in pursuit of a car.

Because a Mandeville police officer was killed, another law enforcement agency will investigate the case. Louisiana State Police say the chase began Friday afternoon when a MPD officer tried to pull-over a car in the Old Mandeville area for a traffic stop.

According to troopers, the car failed to stop and a police chase ensued. Liberto was in one of the police cars involved in the chase.

State police say the chase ended when the suspects’ car crashed along the exit ramp from Hwy 190 to Hwy 22.

Shortly after the crash, Spicer is accused of shooting Liberto and another MPD officer. Liberto died at the scene. The other officer’s injuries were not life threatening.

A passenger in the car that police say Spicer was driving was injured in the crash. Initially he was also taken into custody, but there is no word at this point on whether he will face any charges in the case or what those charges might be.

Spicer is also accused of leading police on a foot chase that wound its way into the nearby Beau Chene neighborhood and south to Hwy 190 where he was arrested.

Spicer will have a bond hearing next week.

The Vincent Liberto, Jr. Memorial Fund has been established at Hancock Whitney bank to help the fallen officer’s family. Donations can be made at any bank branch.