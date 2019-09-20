What are the odds: Saints without Drew Brees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hank Allen and Jason Logan of Covers.com are back to talk the weekend of football for the Saints and LSU. It will be the first start without Drew Brees this season. How has that impacted the line, and also what has it done to the Saints odds in the playoffs? It's a tough road game at Seattle this week.

Plus LSU is on the road at Vanderbilt. Will the offense keep up the pace and with a large spread should you think about taking LSU? It has been an offensive explosion so far this year for the Tigers. What does that mean this week for the points.