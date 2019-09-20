NOLA on Tap beer fest tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana SPCA presents the 10th annual NOLA on Tap beer fest, sponsored by Port Orleans Brewing Company.

NOLA on Tap kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 21, at New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds.

The event goes from noon to 7 P.M. with early VIP entry at 11 A.M.

Tickets at the door will be $10 and drink tickets are $1 each. Children under 12 are free.

NOLA on Tap is the kick-off event to Oktoberfest in New Orleans and benefits the homeless and abused animals in our community.

This dog-friendly beer festival features an amazing music lineup, more than 400 local, national and homebrewed beers, delicious food and so much more!

This year’s music lineup includes Robin Barnes, Roadside Glorious and Category 6 with a special performance by Choppa.

Food vendors include festival goer favorites like Bratz Y’all and Crepes a la Cart.

For non-beer drinkers, there will be a full bar by The Wrong Iron and The Velvet Cactus.

NOLA on Tap is unlike any other festival around. “We’ve seen an explosion of festivals in the last decade and often times there’s more than one fest to choose from in a single day! What makes NOLA on Tap unique is obviously our focus on local beer but also being truly dog friendly. When you combine our city’s love for food, music and beer with dogs … it’s a perfect combination!” says Louisiana SPCA CEO, Ana Zorrilla.