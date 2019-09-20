× No quit: Wave rallies from 21 points down, defeats Houston with TD in final seconds

It was Tulane’s high water mark under fourth year head coach Willie Fritz.

Justin McMillan threw a 53 yard TD pass to Jalen McCleskey with three seconds remaining as the Wave defeated Houston 38-31. The TD pass was set up by trickery. After Houston kicked a field goal to tie the game, Tulane appeared to be ready to kneel and go to overtime. But, out of the victory formation the Wave ran a reverse to Amare Jones for a gain of 18 yards.

On the next play, McMillan threaded the needle to McCleskey between two defenders. He raced to the end zone, scoring with three remaining. The play touched off a wild celebration.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulane moved to 3-1 on the season, and 1-0 in American Athletic Conference play thanks to its largest comeback in 17 years.