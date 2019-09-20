TSA agents discuss REAL ID; show off confiscated items

Posted 12:56 PM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, September 20, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – According to officials, Real ID-compliant credentials will be required for air-travel by the end of next year.

At a press conference on Friday morning, the TSA, Louisiana OMV, and the MSY International Airport reminded Louisiana residents that beginning October 2020, all travelers will need a form of identification that is REAL ID-compliant to board a commercial flight.

Real ID-compliant credentials will also be required to gain access to secure federal facilities, including military bases, nuclear facilities and some federal offices.

Officials say currently, only 10% of Louisiana citizens have been issued a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card.

While at MSY, TSA agents showed off some of their most recent confiscations.

The list includes, guns, knives, self defense weapons, and a drill with several drill bits.

TSA agents would like to remind the public to always check to see what can and cannot be brought onto a plane, or be put in a checked bag.

