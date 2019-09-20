× Lafayette man will serve 40 years for 2016 shooting

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, Judge Camille Buras sentenced a Lafayette man for a 2016 Bourbon Street shooting.

Back in June, 22-year-old Travon Manuel was found guilty of attempted manslaughter and attempted obstruction of justice.

The jury, however, could not reach a verdict on his charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Demontris Toliver.

The 2016 shooting in the 100 block of Bourbon left nine people wounded and Toliver dead.

Today, Manuel was sentenced to 20 years for attempted manslaughter and 20 years for attempted obstruction of justice, to be served consecutively, for a total of 40 years.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office was unable to make a comment, as Manuel’s case remains open on the second-degree murder charge.

The man Manuel exchanged gunfire with, Jordan Clay, also of Lafayette, still faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

He will be in court January 24, 2020 for the pre-trial conference, but no date for his own trial will be set until the state has completed its prosecution of Manuel.