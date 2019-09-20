Lacombe traffic stop leads to drug confiscation, suspect arrest

LACOMBE, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man from Lacombe on a list of drug and other charges.

According to deputies, the traffic stop happened on Thursday, September 19, at about 2:00 in the afternoon. They say they pulled over a pickup truck on Fish Hatchery Road in Lacombe.

According to deputies, the driver, 46-year-old Harold Batiste of Lacombe, refused to exit the truck and was repeatedly uncooperative. He was detailed for resisting an officer.

Inside Batiste’s truck, deputies say they found a large stash of illegal drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office lists the drugs as 193 grams of suspected heroin, 105.3 grams of powder cocaine, and 67 grams of crack cocaine. Deputies say they also located $5,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Batiste was booked on a list of charges including possession with intent to distribute drugs, resisting an officer, transactions involving proceeds drug offenses, as well as illegal window tint.