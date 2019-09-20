1 Mandeville Police officer killed, 1 injured in double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE - One Mandeville Police Officer is dead and another wounded after a shooting this afternoon near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 190.

The condition of the officer who was shot has not been released.

Two suspects are in custody, according to a Louisiana State Police spokesperson.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister issued the following statement:

“We are shocked at the sad and tragic news today of the shooting of two Mandeville Police officers in the line of duty — one of them fatally. We ask that our community come together in prayer and support for these officers, their families, and the Mandeville Police Department.”

Fovernor John Bel Edwards went to social media with his condolences:

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.