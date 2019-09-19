Who’s that on ESPN? Southeastern Louisiana University students ready for some football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La - Nobody's ever been more ready for some football.

Students at Southeastern Louisiana University are ready.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says these students are now Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

Directed by their quarterback, they're taking on tackles and touchdowns.

Dylan Domangue is a student and now a TV director.

Dylan says this is scarier than a microbiology mid-term, "100% studying for this is harder than any exam I've studied for, not just in biology in college in general."

They're hoping to score.

On the field.

And big time in the ratings.

It's the television team from the only school in Louisiana with students behind the scenes.

And students in front of the camera.

And for the first time, LIVE on ESPN as the world watches their football game.

John Sartori is a student and the play-by-play announcer.

John knows they're LIVE.

And John knows there are no mistakes.

No novices in this broadcasting booth.

These college kids are Emmy Award winners.

Wild Bill asks if they'd rather bring home the Emmy or the trophy for the college football national championship.

Dylan again, "Emmy all day, every day, the national trophy, great for athletics, this is good for us as a team."

At a school surrounded by football fans and strawberry fields forever, here comes the question.

Wild Bill asks, "as far as you know is this the only college football stadium in America named for a berry?"

John Sartori says, "I believe so, my personal favorite, you can't beat a strawberry."

To win this game takes a team of players.

Fueled by football.

And flavored by strawberries.

You can watch the students from Southeastern Louisiana University put their football game on TV.

The SELU Lions play the Lamar Cardinals from Beaumont, Texas.

It's Saturday, September 21 at 7 pm.

It's on ESPN-plus.