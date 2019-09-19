× Historic Flash Flooding ongoing in Southeast Texas from Imelda

Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall in Texas on Tuesday. Now, well after being downgraded to a tropical depression, the system continues to drop nearly unprecedented amounts of rainfall in Southeast Texas. An unbelievable 41 inches of rain has fallen between Winnie & Beaumont, Texas already, which makes Imelda the 7th wettest tropical system in United States history.

Imelda is now officially a more historic rainmaker than Tropical Storm Allison in 2001, which was considered to be the worst flood in southeast Texas in recent memory until Harvey in 2017.