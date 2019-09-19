FREEWATER Block Party featuring RL Grime, DaBaby, and more!

NEW ORLEANS – FREEWATER and Winter Circle Productions (WCP) will host the inaugural FREEWATER Block Party on September 28.

The 16+ event will take place at Mardi Gras World, in the Lower Garden District, and will go from 4 P.M. to midnight.

The event’s music lineup features a strong blend of rap and electronic artists (set across two music stages) with headliners RL Grime, DaBaby, Rico Nasty and What So Not.

The lineup shines a light on FREEWATER and WCP’s mutual mission to blend the hip-hop and dance music communities of New Orleans through shared experiences.

Attendees will enjoy live music on two stages (outdoor and indoor), art installations, food and beverage vendors, custom interactive experiences, big production, exclusive merchandise releases and more — an intimate, “neighborhood block party” vibe combined with a top-tier concert experience.

The event will feature a skateboarding expo, Sneaker Politics “Playhouse,” featuring fun, interactive inflatables, outdoor games and a celebrity dunk tank, and local vendors selling special release block party merchandise.

Tickets are available for purchase now at www.FREEWATERblockparty.com .

A FREEWATER Merch Pack up-sell will also be available featuring custom designed socks, bandana, lighter and water bottle.

A portion of all event proceeds will benefit Upbeat Academy Foundation, a local free after-school music education program for New Orleans middle- and high-school students with a focus on hip-hop and dance music production and performance.