Two years too late… Antonio Brown will not be prosecuted due to statute of limitations

Posted 1:12 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22PM, September 18, 2019

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH, PA – The assault allegations were investigated, but the statute of limitations will keep Antonio Brown from being prosecuted, according to ESPN.

Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, alleged in a lawsuit that he raped her, and sexually abused her on two other occasions.

But according to the district attorney’s office, the allegations are more than two years old, so there will not be any further investigating.

Brown is currently a wide received for the New England Patriots, and is said will be playing in the week three game.

