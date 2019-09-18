Sleeping Beauty 1959 makeup collection from Bésame

In honor of the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney’s classic film Sleeping Beauty, Bésame Cosmetics has collaborated with Disney to create this exclusive collection, inspired by the artwork and story of the beloved Princess Aurora.

Through extensive and careful research, Bésame was able to hand-select and match the colors from the original color palette provided by Disney’s Ink and Paint Department, to bring you a beautiful and authentic recreation of the colors from the classic 1959 film.

Experience the classic, beautiful colors of the forest, the castle, Maleficent, and Aurora, from Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, like never before.

Want it all? We get it. The eight-piece set comes with everything you need to complete the look. The Complete Sleeping Beauty 1959 Collection is available here, for $269, and that order gets free shipping.

The collection includes the following items…