On the mend: Brees tweets status after surgery, Saints say no IR for Drew

Saints quarterback Drew Brees had successful surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.

The surgery was done by Dr. Steven Shin. Saints head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday Brees will not be placed on injured reserve. A timeable for his return could be about six weeks.

Brees sent an update on his twitter account.