LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints injures his throwing hand as he is hit by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
On the mend: Brees tweets status after surgery, Saints say no IR for Drew
Saints quarterback Drew Brees had successful surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.
The surgery was done by Dr. Steven Shin. Saints head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday Brees will not be placed on injured reserve. A timeable for his return could be about six weeks.