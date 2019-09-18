× Love it, Like it, Hate it: White Milk + Non-Milk Milk Alternatives

Plain old cow’s milk is getting more and more competition in the dairy case, with options ranging from goat milk to coconut milk and more. Today we’re Getting the Skinny on what to look for and what to avoid in these milk alternatives, plus Molly’s top picks.

Non-dairy milk alternatives can be appealing to those looking for vegan alternatives, as well as those with lactose intolerance or milk protein allergies. Many are also much lower in calorie compared to cow’s milk

Taste, appearance, and texture vary widely; it comes down to personal preference for most people

Compare labels for:

Added sugar – Non-milk alternatives can be filled with added sugars, as much as 17 grams per cup

Non-milk alternatives can be filled with added sugars, as much as 17 grams per cup Calories – Calories can range from 25 to 170 calories per cup.

Calories can range from 25 to 170 calories per cup. Protein – Ranges from <1 gram to 13 grams protein per cup

Ranges from <1 gram to 13 grams protein per cup Calcium – Look for products fortified with at least 30% DV for calcium

– Look for products fortified with at least 30% DV for calcium Vitamin D – Look for products with at least 25% DV for Vitamin D

LOVE IT!

10X Almond Milk by Orgain – Unsweetened Vanilla

Per cup: 80 calories, 3 grams carb, 0 sugar, 10 grams protein

Made with added pea protein

Ultra-Filtered Organic Cow’s Milk – e.g. Organic Valley brand

Per cup: 130 calories, 6 grams carb, 6 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 13 grams protein

50% less sugar [lactose and 50% more protein than regular cow’s milk

Ripple Plant-Based Milk – Original

Per cup: 70 calories, <1 gram carb, 0 sugar, 8 grams protein

Ingredients include pea protein, DHA algal oil, guar gum, gellan gum, vitamin + mineral blend

Coconut Milk: Unsweetened Vanilla – e.g. 365 Brand

Per cup: 50 calories, <1 gram carb, 0 sugar, <1 gram protein

Ingredients include coconut milk (water, coconut cream), locust bean gum, vitamin + mineral blend

Very low in protein, but can add scoop of whey or plant-based protein if want to boost protein

LIKE IT!

2% Reduced Fat HIGH PROTEIN Organic Cow’s Milk – e.g. Horizon Brand

Per cup: 150 calories, 13 grams carb, 12 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 12 grams protein

Added milk protein concentrate

A2 Reduced Fat Cow’s Milk

Per cup: 120 calories, 12 grams carb, 12 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 8 grams protein

Most cow’s milk contains blend of A1 and A2 proteins. Milk from cows that only produce A2 protein may be easier for some to digest.

Goat Milk

Per cup: 100 calories, 11 grams carb, 11 grams sugar, 8 grams protein

Goat milk protein can be easier for some people to digest, compared to cow’s milk

HATE IT!

Hood Calorie Countdown ‘Dairy Beverage’ [also available in chocolate]

Per cup: 70 calories, 3 grams carb, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 5 grams protein

Artificially sweetened with sucralose + acesulfame potassium

Tastes like regular milk with 75% fewer carbs

‘Original’ or ‘Plain’ varieties that are still high in sugar, such as:

Soy Milk – e.g. 365 Unsweetened

Per cup: 100 calories, 8 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams added sugar, 7 grams protein

Sweetened with organic cane sugar

Oat Milk – e.g. Pacific Foods Original

Per cup: 130 calories, 25 grams carbohydrate, 17 grams added sugar, 4 grams protein

Sweetened with 17 grams added sugar – that’s more than 4 spoonfuls added sugar per cup!

Rice Milk – e.g. Rice Dream Original

Per cup: 120 calories, 23 grams carbohydrate, 10 grams sugar, 1 gram protein

##

