Learning what it takes to be a culinary whiz at Liberty’s Kitchen

NEW ORLEANS-- Liberty's Kitchen trains young people in our community about what it takes to be part of a business. They are currently in their 10th year, and they are throwing a gala on Friday night called, "Come Grow With Us."

At this gala you'll be able to try food from renowned chefs and Liberty's Kitchen trainees. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez became a chef-in-training for the day.

The "Come Grow With Us" gala will be held at The Ace Hotel on Friday, September 20th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be a night of food and fun. A ticket gets you access to an open bar, live music, a live auction, and you will enjoy cuisine from New Orleans' finest restaurants. Liberty's Kitchen trainees will be working side by side with chefs to serve delicious dishes to nearly 600 guests in attendance.

For tickets and information, click HERE.

For more information about Liberty's Kitchen, click HERE.