Double vision: Payton says don’t assume Taysom Hill is number 2

Saints coach Sean Payton wouldn’t name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Speaking to local reporters by phone in Seattle, Payton said he probably wouldn’t name a starter before the game.

It was presumed that Teddy Bridgewater would start, backed up by Taysom Hill. Payton was asked if Hill’s role as number two quarterback would alter his use Sunday?

Here’s Payton’s take.

Bridgewater has thrown 904 passes in the NFL, Hill 7.

Bridgewater was 17 of 30 in relief of Drew Brees. Brees has surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, an injury suffered in the first quarter of a 27-9 loss to the Rams.

Is not naming a starter give you a tactical advantage, Payton was asked.

"I think so."