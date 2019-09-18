Dash cam records car burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a car burglary that was recorded by a dash camera. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened on September 14 at about 2:00 in the morning in the 6400 block of Painters. The dash camera video show a car pull up and a passenger exit with something in his hand.

Seconds later, the cash camera was recording as the thief can be heard smashing one of the car's windows. Once the window is smashed, the video shows the thief throw whatever he had in his hand to an accomplice who remained inside the car.

According to police, the accomplice in the car also had a pistol. No shots were fired, and nobody got hurt. But the NOPD is trying to identify an arrest the people who are responsible for the crime.

If you have information that could help lead police to the suspects, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.