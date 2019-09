× #9 pressure washed into Superdome to wish Drew Brees well during thumb surgery

NEW ORLEANS– If you were driving by the Mercedes Benz Superdome this morning then you probably noticed a #9 pressure washed into the Superdome.

The #9 was pressure washed onto the dome by the workers cleaning the Superdome to send Brees well wishes as he undergoes surgery today.¬† ¬†Drew Brees is getting surgery on his thumb after he tore a ligament in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in L.A.

The Who Dat Nation is hoping Drew heals fast and gets back into the game!