× #9 pressure washed into Superdome to wish Drew Brees well during thumb surgery

NEW ORLEANS– If you were driving by the Mercedes Benz Superdome this morning then you probably noticed a #9 pressure washed into the Superdome.

The #9 was pressure washed onto the dome by the workers cleaning the Superdome to send Brees well wishes as he undergoes surgery today. Drew Brees is getting surgery on his thumb after he tore a ligament in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in L.A.

The Who Dat Nation is hoping Drew heals fast and gets back into the game!